Swiss National Bank Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MSTR opened at $615.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $653.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

