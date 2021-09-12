Swiss National Bank Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quidel were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 38.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

QDEL opened at $149.43 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

