Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $567,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $841,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

