Insider Selling: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Sells 66,000 Shares of Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$622,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,880.

TSE MDI opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$759.73 million and a PE ratio of 41.76. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.24.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDI shares. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Wednesday.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.