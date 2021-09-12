Michael Lisman Acquires 850 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $599.56 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $623.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

