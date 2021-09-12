Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.88 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aramark were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Aramark by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

