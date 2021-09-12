Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $29.85 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

