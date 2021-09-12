US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,636 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $17,036,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,999 shares of company stock worth $3,777,236 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.70 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

