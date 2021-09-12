Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Owens & Minor worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

