US Bancorp DE Has $806,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

