US Bancorp DE Sells 262 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Catalent were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT opened at $137.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

