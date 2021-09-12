US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

