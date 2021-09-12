Analyzing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) & EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

This table compares Telecom Italia and EchoStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.30 billion 0.50 $8.25 billion N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.20 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -63.68

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than EchoStar.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A EchoStar 7.27% 1.16% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telecom Italia and EchoStar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 2 1 0 2.33 EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EchoStar beats Telecom Italia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes financial companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.