VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

