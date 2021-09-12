Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTS stock opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $322.25.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

