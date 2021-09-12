Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.72

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 7726269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 16.35.

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing exploration and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

