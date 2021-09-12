Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.17

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 31164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

HLPPY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.03%.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.