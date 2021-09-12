Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.10 ($0.28). Approximately 1,053,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,089,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

In other Revolution Bars Group news, insider William Tuffy bought 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,032.80 ($2,655.87).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city centre high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of December 16, 2020, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

