Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

NYSE AYI opened at $172.90 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.08.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

