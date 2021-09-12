US Bancorp DE Buys 430 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.