Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

