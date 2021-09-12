Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. 5,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

Specifically, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

