Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TimkenSteel worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 31.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

