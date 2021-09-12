Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

