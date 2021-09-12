Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80,190 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NLTX opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

