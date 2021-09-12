Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,420 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inovalon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Inovalon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

