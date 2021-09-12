Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $290.00

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 42156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.48).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £174 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

In other news, insider Richard Pindar acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £680,000 ($888,424.35).

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

