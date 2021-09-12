Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) traded up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.28. 42,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,321,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a PE ratio of 117.75.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $89,268,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

