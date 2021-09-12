Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cardlytics were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cardlytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

CDLX stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 26,802 shares valued at $2,996,801. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

