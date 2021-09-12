Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,117 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alkermes were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

