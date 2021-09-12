WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get WalkMe alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

WKME stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $3,072,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WalkMe (WKME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.