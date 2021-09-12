Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $422.76 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

In related news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

