Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sify Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

