Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 386,034 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.44 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

