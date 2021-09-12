Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 253.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.08 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

