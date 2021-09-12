Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 633 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Balchem were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $138.76 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $142.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

