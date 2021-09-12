Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $60,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Also, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

