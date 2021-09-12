Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,994 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth about $720,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

CRCT stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, Director Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $227,823.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,115,309 shares of company stock valued at $122,619,019 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

