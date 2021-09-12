US Bancorp DE Sells 479 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NYSE MSM opened at $80.07 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

