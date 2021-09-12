Reviewing Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $48.83 million 0.01 -$48.13 million N/A N/A LENSAR $26.38 million 3.41 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.92

LENSAR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvectra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A LENSAR -69.54% -32.25% -27.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nuvectra and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

LENSAR has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Summary

LENSAR beats Nuvectra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

