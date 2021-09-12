Dennis S. Frank Sells 9,575 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $1,104,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,199.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SI stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
