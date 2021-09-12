Vaughn B. Himes Sells 6,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

