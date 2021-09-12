Vaughn B. Himes Sells 6,000 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
