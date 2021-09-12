30,880 Shares in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.70 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

