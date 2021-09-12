GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $114,000 Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 497.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 479,651 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $6,886,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.59. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

