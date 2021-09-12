Creative Planning Decreases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.