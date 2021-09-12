Creative Planning Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,303 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.