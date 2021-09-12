Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erwin Hymer Group buyout has boosted Thor’s position in the European market. The acquisition of Tiffin Homes has further expanded Thor's portfolio. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker's rising cash flow from operations is fueling investors' confidence. Thor’s record backlog of new orders across both the segments offers good visibility to growth through fiscal 2021 and beyond. On an encouraging note, the RV Industry Association forecasts 2021 industry-wide wholesale shipments to be 576,100 units, up 33.8% year over year. However, high debt levels of the firm play a spoilsport. Supply chain disruptions in the European market and stiff competition within the RV industry remain headwinds. Further, high cost of raw materials is likely to put pressure on gross profits. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.56.

Shares of THO opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.