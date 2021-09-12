Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. A. O. Smith posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

AOS stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

