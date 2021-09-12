Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.36 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

