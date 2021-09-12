Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

